Woman Arrived Early At The Park And Set Up Her Table Nicely, But A Tired Mom With Kids Asked Her To Give Up Her Table So They Can Enjoy The Shade

“First-come, first-served” is an unwritten rule for most public places.

How would you react if a stranger asked you to move from the shaded spot you claimed so they could sit there instead? Would it matter if they had kids?

This woman arrived early at the park so she could set up her table peacefully.

Then a mother with three children asked her to move, so they could use the shaded area.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

For not accepting to move tables for a tired mom with 3 kids got to the park very early. I set out and arranged my table with all I needed. An hour later, a tired mom with 3 kids came up to me asking that I change tables. She said she wanted to use it with her kids for the shade. I politely declined, saying that I was still making use of it and I came first.

This woman was called selfish for not agreeing to the other mom’s request.

She made a face and called me “selfish.” She said loudly to her kids, “Some people don’t have values for kids.” For over 20 minutes they kept looking at me like I was the bad person. AITA for not giving up a space I came early for because I was still using it?

First come first serve.

Let’s find out how others reacted to this on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another meaningful remark.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Yes, exactly.

Finally, this person shares their personal thought.

If you want comfort and convenience, show up early.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.