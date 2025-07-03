Woman Booked A Family Vacation Without Her Sister, And Now Her Sister Is Cold And Distant Towards Her

Family vacations can be a lot of fun, but should you go ahead with the vacation even if one of your family members can’t make it? Or should you wait to go until everyone is able to travel?

This woman planned a beach getaway for her immediate family. She invited her parents and her sister.

Her sister’s family can’t go due to a passport problem, so now she’s wondering if it’s wrong to go ahead with the trip without her sister.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for booking a family vacation with my parents but not with my sister’s family? I’m fairly close to my sister. I have a young child, and she does, too. I recently booked a trip to a beach location this summer for my family of three. I also asked my parents, and they said yes, so I booked their trip as well.

The plane tickets were on sale. Summer is a good time when my son isn’t in school. Before booking, I had asked my sister if her family could come, too. It turns out her baby’s name on the birth certificate is being changed, and he doesn’t have a passport yet, so they won’t be able to go.

I still went ahead and booked the trip. Now, my sister seems cold and upset at me. Is it wrong that I booked a family vacation with my parents without my sister? I don’t know when her baby’s passport will be ready and don’t want to wait.

I also think it will be nice to have fewer people going. It means my parents can watch my son while my husband and I can go on a few dinners or excursions on our own. We paid for my parents’ trip while my sister has financial troubles. I probably would’ve subsidized part of her trip, as well if she and her family were able to come. Also, I would say I am more “favored” by my parents, so I can see why my sister feels left out.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

