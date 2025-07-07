Woman Came Into This Mechanic’s Shop Worried About Her Car, And He Fixed it Up Free Of Charge Because Someone Else Was Ripping Her Off

It’s hard to find an honest mechanic out there!

Is that the understatement of the century, or what?

Well, the good news is that people like the fella who wrote this story on Reddit actually do exist!

When a woman came into his shop concerned about her car, he told her the exact opposite of the previous mechanic she talked to which proves that sometimes only a mechanic can tell if another mechanic is lying.

Check out the full story: we think you’ll be impressed!

Guy said her car was only worth $2,000 because of a squeaking door! “I used to manage a oil change shop. I was actually working by myself that day as I had the slowest store in the company. I had an older Chinese lady (probably mid to late 60s) pull into my parking lot in a decent looking car. She spoke some English but you could tell it wasn’t her first language. She seemed upset. Now this happened at least like 8 or 9 years ago so I don’t remember specifically what was said but this is roughly how it went down.

Here’s the conversation…

Me: Hi, how are you? Lady: Can you help me? Me: Sure, what can i do for you? Lady: Guy said car is junk, and will give me $2,000 for it and I don’t know what to do…

That doesn’t sound right…

So I take a gander outside and see her car. It was a 5 or 6 year old VW Jetta. Not new by any means but looks worth more that 2k. Me: Whats wrong with it? Lady: Its running rough, and the door squeaks.

It was an easy fix.

So I take a look under the hood and the Mass Air Flow Sensor was unplugged. Plugged it back in and applied some WD40 to the hinges. Start it back up and it runs perfect. I went back inside and told her I fixed it but I wanted to blue book her car for her so she knew what it was worth. Car came up and as being worth about $7,500. I told her that guy was trying to rip you off and not to trust him. She told me that a guy she brought it to told her that the engine was junk and was only going to get worse, and that her door was about to fall off! Whoever this was clearly saw she knew nothing about her car and would be easy to manipulate, and tried to flip her car for a nice payday!

He did the right thing!

I told her your car is fine and if you need ANYTHING you come and see me! She started crying and gave me a hug and went on her way. Didn’t charge her a dime. Coolest moment in my many years of customer service!”

He really helped her out and saved her from selling her car for way less than it was worth.

And here’s how Reddit users reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader was shocked.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

There are still some honest mechanics out there, after all…

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.