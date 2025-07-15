Woman Helped A Grieving Grandmother Shop For Her Grandson, So She Got A Thank You That Touched Her Heart

Working in a children’s clothing store is not always easy, but sometimes, there are moments that make it all worthwhile.

What would you do if a grandmother asked you for help shopping for her grandchildren? Would you be annoyed at having to do extra work, or would you be happy to help her find what she was looking for?

This woman juggles school and a retail job to make ends meet.

One day, a grandmother came in with her grandson, and when she heard the story of the elderly woman, she was touched.

“Excuse me, ma’am?” I work at a children’s clothing store. This usually means dealing with a load of screaming kids and annoyed parents as well as a hell of a lot of clothes to constantly clean up. It’s exhausting, especially as a job to just get me through college. But it has it’s perks, too.

Fast forward to today. An older woman and a little boy came into my store today. She approached me and asked me to help her pick out jeans for her grandson. She seemed to need a lot of help with understanding the sizes of the jeans and how they’re supposed to fit.

She then explained to me that the little boy’s parents had passed away a few weeks ago, and she became his legal guardian, along with his two older sisters. I now understood why she was having so much trouble with picking out clothing. My heart broke for this woman and her grandchildren, but she was doing the best she could and that was very inspiring.

Long story short, I gave the woman every coupon we could possibly give. She got almost ten pairs of jeans half-off. As the pair were leaving, I heard a small voice behind me: “Excuse me, ma’am?” The little boy was staring up at me.

I smiled and asked him what he needed help with. “I just wanted to thank you for helping me today. My grandma is usually really stressed when we go shopping. Thank you for helping her. Thank you so much.” That makes this job worth it.

Sometimes, a small “thank you” can make all the stress feel worthwhile.

