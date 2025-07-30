Woman Is Considering Moving From South Carolina To Alaska, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want To Go With Her

Have you ever been really excited about something and expected your significant other to be just as excited, but they’re not? Would you let their lack of enthusiasm ruin your excitement, or would you take it as a sign to move on without them?

In today’s story, one woman is considering moving to another state, but her boyfriend doesn’t want to go. Now, she’s wondering whether or not she should move anyway.

Should I(24F) move to Alaska without my boyfriend (26M) to get my life together? Hi everyone, I (24F) live in South Carolina in my mom’s house rent-free. My boyfriend (26M) also lives with me. Right now, he’s unemployed he lost his last job because he couldn’t consistently wake up on time and he has no savings. I’ve been carrying a lot of the responsibility in the relationship, financially and otherwise.

My mom lives in a very remote part of Alaska (Dillingham) and called me tonight offering us a great opportunity. Jobs up there pay really well, and the cost of living is offset by the benefits of isolation basically, a few years up there could allow me to save a ton of money and come back to the lower 48 and buy land or a house in cash. She’s totally supportive and said we could stay with her while we get set up.

I was really excited and told my boyfriend about it. His response was “I don’t know,” and he just kept playing his guitar. I let him know I’m seriously thinking about going. And his only response was, “Okay, well I’m probably not gonna go.”

Here’s the thing I’m very independent and I love to travel. I’ve been to almost every state, while he’s never left the Carolinas. He doesn’t fly, and has never really shown ambition when it comes to money or life planning. We’ve been together for almost 2 years, and I’ve never seen him save money or take real financial responsibility. So here I am wondering: Is this life giving me an out? Should I go to Alaska, set myself up, and stop waiting around for someone who won’t grow up or grow with me? Would love any advice or personal experiences especially if you’ve been in a similar spot. Thank you.

Yes, it is life giving her an out. It doesn’t sound like their interests are compatible, so she might as well end things on good terms and start life without him holding her back.

