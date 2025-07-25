Woman Pays Extra For Two Parking Spots At Her Condo, But Her Roommate Decided To Let A Neighbor Park There For Free

If you were paying for a parking spot, would you let someone else park there if you weren’t going to be using the parking spot for awhile, or would you consider that unfair since you’re paying for the spot and they’re not?

The two roommates in this story disagree about how to handle a situation like this. One thinks the empty parking spot should be used, but the other thinks only the person who is paying for it should use it.

Keep reading to learn all the details of this parking spot drama.

AITA for not sharing my parking spot with neighbors when I stepped away? I live in a condo with one parking garage and one outdoor parking spot. They are both included in the condo under the stipulation I pay for the parking spot a sum of money with the association dues every month until I decide to sell. My roommate who lives with me does not have a car, recently decided to lend my spot to the neighbor when I’m not using it/stepped aside because “they asked nicely”

OP was not happy about this.

I expressed disappointment and kindly asked them please don’t do this anymore. I don’t think it’s fair for me to pay $$ every month to share my spot with someone else. Especially when there’s a 2 parking per unit limit some ppl somehow own like 4 cars.

Her roommate doesn’t see it that way.

My roommate said I was selfish for hoarding the spot cuz it wasn’t in use at that moment . I explained that if the neighbors want a spot to park in they could use their own or park on street but it didn’t seem fair for me to be forced share when I’ve stepped away. AITA here? Or just crazy 🤣😧

I can see both sides of the argument, but ultimately, OP is the one paying for the parking spot, so it’s OP’s decision. It’s not up to the roommate.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person asks several questions to clarify the situation.

She could turn it around on the roommate.

Here’s another suggestion the roommate wouldn’t like.

This person thinks the roommate sounds selfish.

It’s never okay to give away something that belongs to someone else.

