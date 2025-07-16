Woman Planned A Whole Day Of Father’s Day Celebrations, But Her Husband Ruined It When He Started Texting His Friend During Breakfast

Special occasions are about showing appreciation and spending time together.

Would it bother you if someone started texting a friend when you were in the middle of a celebratory family meal, or would you think that texting at the table isn’t really a big deal?

This woman was excited to plan a full day of celebration for her husband on Father’s Day.

But when her husband started texting at the table, things got heated up.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA? Father’s Day Breakfast Ruined Here’s my plan for Father’s Day. My husband (62M) said he would like a steak dinner with family. That includes me (53F), our son (19M), my mom (84F), my brother (61M), plus two out-of-town cousins. All is good. I am planning to prepare.

This woman suggested to start their Father’s Day celebration with a family breakfast.

I have already done the shopping and coordinated. I will be the one preparing. I’m happy and excited, too. I suggest a family (husband, me, son) breakfast, which I wake up before the family and prepare. My son helps a little (as much as I ask). My husband joins after a nice sleep-in and a bit of dilly-dallying (which is just fine).

She was happy to prepare everything, but was also feeling overwhelmed.

I have spent about an hour getting everything ready. Cleaning, making breakfast, putting out cards. I was happy to. However, I’m getting a little overwhelmed because, after, I need to turn around and get dinner started, house cleaned, etc.

Her husband started texting a friend during breakfast, which annoyed her.

During breakfast, my husband takes out his phone. He spends about 5 minutes texting a friend about a project they were working on. Texting at the meal table is something I have requested many times that he doesn’t do. I think whatever is going on out in the world can wait until our time is finished. I think it is rude.

She told him that what he did was rude.

After about 5 minutes, I say, “Okay, I guess we are done.” My son and I get up and start clearing the table. My husband starts talking about why the text was so important. I say, “I think it is rude. It could have waited 10 minutes.” I feel really disrespected because I have been putting a lot of energy into making a nice morning and evening for him.

Now, he’s mad because she “ruined” Father’s Day for him.

He says that he is mad at me because I made him feel like crap on Father’s Day. Mind you, on Mother’s Day, we went out to eat and nothing was prepared for us to do as a family. No cards. They blew it off until I got upset.

He said she’s overreacting.

I think he is disrespectful and rude. He thinks I overreacted and could have been nicer about asking him to put the phone away. He said that I ruined Father’s Day. AITA?

She may have overreacted, but she could also choose to put in less effort since he doesn’t seem to appreciate it or return the favor.

Let’s see the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

If you want to be celebrated, be completely present during family meals.

