Woman Protected Her Inherited Property With A Trust, But When Her Husband Found Out, He Tried To Challenge It And Ended Up Sleeping In A Separate Room

Some people are quick to set their own rules, but they’re not so happy when you follow them, too.

So, what would you do if your husband’s family protected their own assets with trusts but expected you to leave yours wide open? Would you see their point? Or would you hold your ground to protect your children’s future, even if it meant your husband storming off to sleep in another room?

AITAH for putting my pre marriage house in trust , so my children get it , if something happens to me? I am 28 and recently married. My husband’s parents have lots of property, but most of it is in his parents’ names, and he trusts that it won’t be counted as his marital asset, including the house we live in. If something happens to their son, it will go to his children only, which is fine. We recently got married and don’t have many joint assets.

I also inherited a house from my grandmother, and it is pre-marriage property. It is in a prime location, and many businesses offered me a buyout. But I refused. I moved that house to a trust, so that irrespective of marriage or any other things, my future children will have equal access to that house, and it will be theirs in case something happens to me. I also plan to make it a rental property, considering I get a huge amount per room from wholesale shops. So, it’s like who needs it to keep their materials? The rent will be so high that I won’t need to work at all, though I plan to keep paying the rent and working and saving all rental income.

My husband is not happy and complained to his mom and dad, who tried to question me.

I felt it was hypocritical, so I told them I respected and understood their choice of keeping pre-marital properties in trust. And it is my property too, pre-marital. So I did the same.

They said it’s not the same, and I am part of the family. Their son’s properties would be accessible to me.

I called out their crap. They said only joint assets, which we will buy post-marital, will have the same access to both. I also want to keep my children safe and secure in case something happens to me. They are angry and my husband has a puffed face. But I refuse to back down..He is sleeping in another room, because he’s such a man-child. He said it’s not the same because it is his parents’ property. But this house is mine, and we are partners. I said I will not change the trust conditions. I feel like ah, but I feel it’s fair. AITA?

What’s good for them is good for her. If they change their mind, she should consider doing so as well, but if they don’t, she did the right thing.

