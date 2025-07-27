Woman Refused To Drive Her Mom To The Store, So Now She Is Being Accused Of Choosing A Man Over Family
Respecting each other’s time is important in any relationship, and when you share a car, that’s even more important.
If you shared a car with a family member and their shopping trip was going to make you late for your date, would you be upset at them, or would you patiently wait your turn for the car?
This woman was getting ready for a date.
She and her mom agreed that she would be using the car at 11:00 am, but her mom unexpectedly changed her plans and even made a last-minute request.
Now, tensions quickly rose, and her mom thinks she’s blowing her off for a date.
Check out the full story below.
AITAH for not taking my mom somewhere because I had a date
About a month ago, I was going on a third date with my (now) boyfriend.
I planned to pick him up (he doesn’t have a car) at 11 a.m.
That morning, my mom had a class that ended at 9:45.
Before she left, I simply asked her if she could be back at the house before 11 since we were sharing one car.
This woman checked where her mom was and realized she was shopping.
10:15 rolls around.
After checking her location, I saw she’s been at the store for an hour.
Meaning, she didn’t go to class.
I was not worried about time, so I continued getting ready.
Her mom called her last minute and asked for a favor.
It’s now 10:30, and she is still shopping.
The store is only 10 minutes away, so I think she’s probably finishing up by now.
After calling her 10 times, she says she is finally leaving at 10:45.
She calls me back at 10:52 and asks if I can drop her off at another store before I go to pick up my date.
She refused to drive her to the other store.
This store was 10 minutes in the opposite direction.
It would’ve taken me at least 20 to 30 minutes to get to his house with traffic.
I obviously said no because I like being on time to places.
Now, her mom is mad at her.
Of course, she was furious at me, saying I blew her off for my date when all I had to do was drive 10 minutes to take her somewhere.
I never talked to her about it after that day.
But AITA for not driving her?
It can be hard to share a car.
Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user makes a good point.
Call your boyfriend and explain, advises this person.
This user gives their honest opinion.
Finally, this person says people should be more respectful of time.
Sometimes, wanting to be on time can make you the bad guy.
