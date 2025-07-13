Woman Refused To Join A Family Vacation After A Huge Fight With Her Mother-in-Law, So Now Her Husband Is Mad At Her

Some mothers-in-law can be really toxic.

Would you agree to go on a family vacation with your toxic mother-in-law, or would you refuse?

This woman shares how her mother-in-law had always been problematic.

After a huge argument with her MIL, she decided not to join the family on their family vacation.

Now, her husband is mad at her. Did she mess up, or is her husband mad at the wrong person?

Read the full story below.

AITAH for not going on vacation with my husband’s family? My mother-in-law has always caused problems for my husband and me. She’s just one of those moms who sticks her nose where it doesn’t belong, and I’ll never be good enough for her baby boy.

This woman had a major argument with her mother-in-law.

For our Christmas gift, she booked the whole family a nice vacation home in Florida for a week in June. We were all excited about going, until a couple weeks ago. She started a major argument between my husband and me. I completely cut her off.

Now, she has decided not to join the vacation.

I told him I wasn’t going on the vacation but he’s welcome to take the kids and go without me. He said if I’m not going, then he’s not going. But now, he’s acting mad at me. AITA even though I told him to take the kids and go?

It’s his decision not to go. She said he can go without her.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

You can’t always control others, but you can control what you tolerate.

