Woman Refused To Send Her Kids To Her Ex’s House, So She Was Accused Of Being Vindictive
Blending families is not always easy.
This woman has been raising her two children on her own since her ex-partner left.
Her ex was pushing her to bring their kids to his new girlfriend’s home so they could keep the relationship intact.
But she has multiple reasons for refusing to do this.
AITA for not bringing my kids to their stepmom?
I have two children, 12 and 9.
Their father left me while I was pregnant with my second.
He and his GF also have two children together.
He is out of town for work. He said he would be back in about a month.
This woman’s ex-partner would take 2 to 3 months without seeing his kids.
He is scheduled to have the kids every other weekend.
He will not take them for his weekend because he has to work or he has plans with his other family or my kids have a stuffy nose/headache and aren’t allowed.
He often goes 2 to 3 months without seeing the kids.
He is now forcing her to bring their children to their stepmother.
He is pushing me at this point to still bring my kids over to his GF on the weekends so that they “can keep them on a schedule” and see their siblings.
The thing is, I flat out refuse to interact with his GF at all.
She doesn’t have a good relationship with her ex’s new girlfriend.
She has accused me of heinous things. She talks down to me and is all around disrespectful.
I will not put up with it anymore.
This has been going on since the beginning.
So she decided to cut all contact with her.
I have been accused of drinking throughout my pregnancy as well as withholding my children or making up medical conditions that my youngest has and putting my hands on their child.
I drew the line and cut off contact since then.
I do not feel that my kids are taken care of while they are there.
Even her kids chose not to stay with their father’s new family anymore.
My youngest has several food allergies that they said I made up. They would continually cause flare-ups because they kept feeding them the foods they react to.
More recently, my kids have expressed that they don’t want to be there.
Their siblings are mean to them, and there is no corrective action towards this behavior. My youngest is called a wimp, a coward, a nerd, etc.
Her ex and his girlfriend are calling her unreasonable and vindictive.
Their kids will get to go do fun things while mine are left to clean the house.
At this point, I don’t even feel comfortable with my kids being there when their dad is in town. I have told him no to his requests every time he has brought it up.
He refuses to acknowledge any of what has happened and will not accept no as an answer.
They both think I’m being unreasonable and vindictive towards their kids.
So, AITA for not doing this?
Standing up for your children’s well-being is never wrong.
