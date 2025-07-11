Woman Spoke Up For A Grieving Friend, But Now She’s Accused Of Being Insensitive To A Woman With Autism

Neurodivergent individuals often have behavioral eccentricity.

Would you be upset if you were trying to sleep and someone with autism insisted that they needed to play loud music in order to fall asleep? Did I mention you’re sleeping in the same hotel room with this person?

This woman went on a trip with her grieving friend and a younger woman with autism, and she’s thinking she may have overstepped by defending her grieving friend.

AITA for saying this is selfishness, not an accomodation? One of my closest friends lost her husband last year. I’ll call her Layla. Her husband will be known as John. John and Layla had taken under their wing a woman in her 20s. She has autism and other medical problems. We shall call her Rachel.

Rachel moved in with Layla.

After John passed away, Rachel moved in with Layla to help her out during the grieving period. Rachel has a car, while Layla does not. Rachel was devastated by John’s death and refers to him as “Dad.”

She bursts into tears whenever he is mentioned to the point where Layla, his grieving widow, ends up comforting Rachel instead of the other way around.

They all went to an event, and Layla and Rachel ended up getting a hotel room.

We’re all part of the same reenactment group. This weekend, we went to an event together. It was Layla’s first big event since John passed away. On Friday night, it rained heavily, and Layla’s tent got flooded, so on Saturday, Layla ended up in the hotel room with Rachel. Layla was exhausted and wanted to sleep.

Layla asked Rachel to turn down her videos and music, but she refused.

Rachel has an autistic thing where her sleep patterns are messed up. She needs her laptop on and playing videos or music until she gets to sleep, which is usually at about 3 a.m. Layla asked her to turn it down or off. Rachel refused.

Here’s where I might be the jerk. It’s my opinion that Rachel should have either turned the laptop off or left the room and hung out in the reception until she was tired. She shouldn’t have forced Layla to put up with the lights and noise, especially when she was trying to sleep.

Rachel got upset, expecting their understanding of her condition.

Rachel got very upset about this and said she needs this as an accommodation for her autism. She refused to even entertain any alternative arrangement. She has been saying, “Dad would have understood.”

I’m all for accommodations for neurodiversity, but other people shouldn’t have to set themselves on fire to keep you warm. Am I wrong? AITA?

It doesn’t sounds like Rachel is doing anything to comfort Layla, the grieving widow, unless it’s a misery loves company situation.

Understanding other people’s conditions doesn’t mean sacrificing your own health and comfort.

