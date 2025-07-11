Woman Takes Her Kids To All Their Appointments And Activities, So She Wants Her Husband To Take Their Daughter To Gymnastics On His Day Off

I’m gonna say right off the bat that this marriage DOES NOT sound like an equal partnership.

AITA for not taking my kid to an activity? “My family is me (26F), my husband (25M), and three kids (4yr boy, 3yr girl, 4 month old). So I’m always the one to take our kiddos to any appointments or activities. My husband has gone with me to some appointments like the newborn appointments where he’s off work anyway and he can to one kids appointment that was a few hours drive away because he wanted to drive us.

He’s trying to be more involved- hasn’t always been the most active father especially with babies, I think he just gets bored with them but he’s much better with the older kids. We both work full time but I have an easier time I guess with taking time off for the kids. Like for medical appointments, dental appointments, eye appointments, etc. I always schedule activities for times that I’m not working so I don’t have to take too much time off. I have our little girl scheduled for gymnastics on Saturdays when me and my husband are both off anyway, we both took her last week to really scope it out. He mentioned he’d be able to take her himself as it was a simple process and at her age they’re mostly there to just play and get a feel for the equipment.

I asked him today if he’s still planning on taking her himself tomorrow. He said he doesn’t think so and asked why I can’t just do it. I reminded him he said he would and that I think it’s okay and fair that he should do one small activity like this when I do everything else for them. I don’t have an issue doing it but I do think it’d be nice to get a break from being the runner for one small thing. Now he thinks I’m gaslighting him or something because since it’s easier for me to take time off work to be able to take them to things, I shouldn’t hold that against him and make him do this activity by himself. AITA?”

