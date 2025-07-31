July 30, 2025 at 9:22 pm

Woman Wanted To Enjoy The Beach Without Swimming, But Her Sister Was Pressuring Her To Put On A Swimsuit Despite Not Being Comfortable With It

Sometimes, we just want to chill and hang out with someone who will listen.

This woman was looking forward to a quiet visit to the beach with her sibling.

She wasn’t comfortable wearing a swimsuit, but her sister was forcing her to.

So they got into a fight and decided to simply stay at home.

AITA? I got into a fight with my family because I didn’t want to go to the beach

Today, my sibling and I planned to go to the beach.

My parents used to be really strict about making me go to the beach.

Because I was a kid dealing with a chronic illness.

They believed it would make me better.

This woman decided to go to the beach only to hang out and not to swim.

Naturally, I started to hate it because they were very strict about it.

And fights would happen all the time.

Today, I was planning to go to the beach to sit with my sibling for an hour in regular clothing and not swim at all.

The thing is, I am really insecure about my appearance and I hate being in a swimsuit.

Her sister pushed her to put on swimwear, so they fo into a fight.

My sibling basically started out of nowhere pushing me to put on a swimsuit as we were leaving.

We got into a fight.

So, I decided to stay home.

She’s really upset.

She felt bad for staying at home instead.

My dad and his friend who’s staying with us for vacation are apparently at the beach as well.

I feel really bad.

But at the same time, I feel like they aren’t understanding me that well with how I feel.

AITA?

A little understanding goes a long way.

