Woman Wanted To Enjoy The Beach Without Swimming, But Her Sister Was Pressuring Her To Put On A Swimsuit Despite Not Being Comfortable With It

AITA? I got into a fight with my family because I didn’t want to go to the beach Today, my sibling and I planned to go to the beach. My parents used to be really strict about making me go to the beach. Because I was a kid dealing with a chronic illness. They believed it would make me better.

Naturally, I started to hate it because they were very strict about it. And fights would happen all the time. Today, I was planning to go to the beach to sit with my sibling for an hour in regular clothing and not swim at all. The thing is, I am really insecure about my appearance and I hate being in a swimsuit.

My sibling basically started out of nowhere pushing me to put on a swimsuit as we were leaving. We got into a fight. So, I decided to stay home. She’s really upset.

My dad and his friend who’s staying with us for vacation are apparently at the beach as well. I feel really bad. But at the same time, I feel like they aren’t understanding me that well with how I feel. AITA?

