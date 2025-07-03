Although most siblings fight as kids, they often become great friends as adults.

In this case, a woman wants to go on a trip with her sibling and their kids after not seeing each other for years, but their mom is offended they’re not including her.

Are they in the wrong?

Read the story and analyze the situation.

AITA for not inviting my parents on a sibling vacation? For context: I have lived 3,000 miles from my family for the last 8 years. My parents flew out to see us as often as they could, but due to work and family, my sibling was only able to visit us once.

That’s a long time to go not seeing a sibling you have a good relationship with.

We have now moved within a 5-hour drive to my parents and an 8-hour drive to my sibling. My parents have come down multiple times since the move to visit and they also often travel to visit my sibling and their family.

So she wanted to spend some time with her sibling.

My sibling and I are planning a trip this summer so that we can finally spend some time together and the cousins can have their first vacation together. We were really close growing up and just want to spend some quality time together.

But her mom has an issue with it.

My mom is taking it as us not wanting to spend time with her and is saying “we’re taking her precious time with her grand babies away from her.” AITA?

They can arrange another trip to be all together another time.

This is siblings’ time.

They’re not excluding their mom.

They just want to spend time together as siblings without the dynamic of having parents there.

