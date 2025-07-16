July 16, 2025 at 4:24 am

Woman Wore A Mini Dress During A Second Date But Didn’t Shave Her Legs, So Her Date Made A Subtle Remark About It

Man and woman enjoying their casual outdoor date

Dating can put a lot of pressure on people, but should you change who you are just so your date likes you?

This woman decided not to shave her legs for a second date.

The date went fine, but the guy made a comment about her legs that made her feel uneasy.

Did she mess up, or is this a reg flag?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not shaving my legs before a date and making him uncomfortable?

I (26F) went on a second date with a guy.

I wore a mini dress and didn’t shave my legs.

They weren’t super hairy, just a bit visible up close.

I just didn’t feel like it and don’t always do it unless I want to.

This woman received a text from her date.

The date was nice.

But later he texted:

“Next time, maybe smooth legs? 😅”

I felt kinda weird about that.

She believes she doesn’t have to change her ways for someone she barely knows.

My friend said I should’ve shaved because it’s early dating.

But I don’t think I should change my body for someone I barely know.

AITA for not shaving and possibly making him uncomfortable?

I don’t think this relationship is meant to be!

What do you think about this? Let’s see what others have to say on Reddit.

Find a better man, advises this person.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This person offers a good response.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, short and simple.

Your body, your choice.

