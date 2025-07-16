Woman Wore A Mini Dress During A Second Date But Didn’t Shave Her Legs, So Her Date Made A Subtle Remark About It
Dating can put a lot of pressure on people, but should you change who you are just so your date likes you?
This woman decided not to shave her legs for a second date.
The date went fine, but the guy made a comment about her legs that made her feel uneasy.
Did she mess up, or is this a reg flag?
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA for not shaving my legs before a date and making him uncomfortable?
I (26F) went on a second date with a guy.
I wore a mini dress and didn’t shave my legs.
They weren’t super hairy, just a bit visible up close.
I just didn’t feel like it and don’t always do it unless I want to.
This woman received a text from her date.
The date was nice.
But later he texted:
“Next time, maybe smooth legs? 😅”
I felt kinda weird about that.
She believes she doesn’t have to change her ways for someone she barely knows.
My friend said I should’ve shaved because it’s early dating.
But I don’t think I should change my body for someone I barely know.
AITA for not shaving and possibly making him uncomfortable?
I don’t think this relationship is meant to be!
What do you think about this? Let’s see what others have to say on Reddit.
Your body, your choice.
