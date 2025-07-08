Woman’s Husband Wants His Mom To Stay With Them For Two Months, But They Just Got Married And She Doesn’t Think It’s A Good Idea

Some people seem oblivious to how they’re affecting others.

For instance, some would realize it’s not a good idea to stay in a newlywed’s one-bedroom apartment for two months. But not this woman’s mother-in-law.

She told her husband she doesn’t want her mother-in-law to stay with them, but he insists. Who is in the wrong?

Read the story and see how things played out.

AITA for telling my husband I don’t want his mom to stay with us for two months in our one-bedroom apartment? My (31F) husband (30M) and I have been married for a few months. His father passed away recently, and understandably, his mother is grieving. My husband and his sister have been trying to support her. The issue is this: my mother-in-law may come stay with us for two months in our one-bedroom apartment.

It would be uncomfortable and seriously impair her focus on work.

Our apartment is small. I work from home full-time, we have a cat, and we only have one bathroom. My husband works in-office three days a week.

But it seems to be the main option.

His sister and her husband are expecting their in-laws to visit during that time, so they can’t host the mother-in-law, and the MIL apparently doesn’t feel comfortable around them. So she wants to stay with us, even though we have less space and privacy.

Another thing to consider is that they’re newlyweds.

I initially asked for a six-month buffer before having family stay over long-term, just so we could adjust to marriage and living together. That boundary was acknowledged verbally, but now it’s being brushed aside because of “family duty.” I said I’d be okay with a 3-week visit, but anything longer feels really overwhelming, especially in such a small space. I’ve also suggested an Airbnb, which I could probably help pay for, but my husband and his sister don’t see that as reasonable.

Her options seem to be limited, based on his family’s needs.

Now I feel like I have only three options: 1. Say yes and live in stress for 2 months 2. Move to a two-bedroom (which we can’t afford right now) 3. Leave

Her husband thinks she’s overreacting.

My husband says I’m catastrophizing and making this harder than it is. But I feel like I’m being emotionally blackmailed, that if I don’t agree, I’m cruel, ungrateful, or selfish. I don’t hate my MIL. However, she did fat-shame me the day after my wedding, and expects me to help with domestic duties without asking my husband to lift a finger. I mostly just value having boundaries and privacy, especially during a vulnerable time in our marriage. I’ve tried to compromise but feel completely cornered. AITA?

Sometimes, you have to say ‘no’ and be disliked in order to protect your peace.

