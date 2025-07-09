Woman’s Neighbor Told Her Not To Touch The Tomatoes Between Their Driveways, So She Let Them Wither
Communal gardens can be a beautiful thing, but that depends on how well the neighbors cooperate.
If you had a patch of land that was equally shared by you and your next door neighbor, and if some plants started growing on that land, would you claim the plants as your own or think of them as community plants that you both share?
The neighbors in this story have completely different answers to this question!
See why tomatoes are a thing of the past in this garden.
Don’t touch the tomatoes? Okay, there will be none.
My mother and her neighbor have driveways that are side-by-side with a small patch of dirty/gravel and weeds between that is basically no-man’s-land and is just there.
It’s about a foot and a half wide, runs the length of the driveway and no one really takes care of it, leaving it as a border.
My mom also has plenty of tomatoes growing in the backyard, including cherry tomatoes, which are a favorite of crows and other birds.
But her mom was taking care of that.
Now this spot was a favorite for birds to drop the tomatoes or pick them apart because there were no dogs there while there were in the backyard or main yards–or at least that’s how my mom tells it.
Eventually the seeds sprout and there are small tomato plants starting to grow. Noticing them, my mom begins to water them regularly as she waters her front yard plants as she has to walk by them with the hose anyways.
This leads to cherry tomato plants sprouting and becoming incredibly fruitful between the driveways.
After a while, they were disappearing and my mom figured it was a combination of the birds and the wife of the neighbor couple because she was home all day. My mom didn’t care because these were just chance tomatoes, she had plenty in the backyard garden, and it was just nice to have something more than dirt and gravel between the driveways.
She’s about to end the tomato party.
All was dandy until my mom went to grab a few to snack on while working in the front yard and the woman next door confronted her.
She told my mother those were not her tomatoes and she needed to leave them alone.
The neighbor woman continued that the patch of dirt and gravel was on her property, not my mother’s (though our water meter was in it and ultimately it was likely a 50/50 split if you even cared to look, which when it was just nothing, no one cared to).
So rather than argue with her, my mom said it was fine and she was leave them alone.
A few weeks later they had started to dry up and die without the frequent watering from my mom, eventually ending in the dirt and gravel patch becoming just that again.
It’s weird that the neighbor thought they were her tomato plants when she clearly didn’t plant them.
Here is what people are saying on Reddit.
It’s so sad. I hate when produce goes to waste.
“Spite tomatoes” made me LOL!
A story as old as time, yet people don’t learn.
Magic tomatoes! Poor woman.
That would be lovely.
No more tomatoes for you.
