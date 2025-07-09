Woman’s Neighbor Told Her Not To Touch The Tomatoes Between Their Driveways, So She Let Them Wither

Communal gardens can be a beautiful thing, but that depends on how well the neighbors cooperate.

If you had a patch of land that was equally shared by you and your next door neighbor, and if some plants started growing on that land, would you claim the plants as your own or think of them as community plants that you both share?

The neighbors in this story have completely different answers to this question!

See why tomatoes are a thing of the past in this garden.

Don’t touch the tomatoes? Okay, there will be none.