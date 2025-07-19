Woman’s Teen Brother Broke Two Of His Laptops, But Her Parents Want Her To Lend Her Expensive Laptop To Him For “Just Two Weeks”

Some people are so good at taking care of their belongings that they last a long time. Other people are especially talented at having to replace things on a regular basis.

Unfortunately for this woman, her brother is the latter, and after he broke his laptop (yet again), her parents expect her to lend hers to him.

She said no, and now her family is calling her selfish. Is she selfish or smart?

Read the story to see how things play out.

AITA for refusing to lend my laptop to my younger brother? I (23F) have a 14-year-old younger brother. For context, I got my first laptop when I started college to study civil engineering. It was a 2-in-1 office laptop that also worked as a tablet. I only had it for less than a semester before the pandemic hit, and my parents decided to give it to my younger brother for online classes. After that, they got me a Dell G3. About a year later, he broke the first laptop, so they gave him my Dell. Then they bought me the one I currently have, an ASUS ROG Strix G16.

She noticed a scary pattern.

Now, he’s also managed to ruin the Dell. My parents are asking me to lend him my ASUS for just two weeks while they buy him a new one. I said no, and now everyone’s upset with me.

It’s too risky.

The thing is, my current laptop has all of my thesis work (graduation project) and personal files. I really can’t afford to lose or damage anything. My brother has a track record, he’s destroyed two laptops in under five years, lost two original chargers, and we’re not even sure how careful he is with his stuff at school. For all I know, he’s throwing it around or letting classmates mess with it.

This one is definitely not a toy.

My laptop cost over $1,000, and the one they’re planning to buy him is around $800. My parents told me if he ruins mine, they’ll just give me the new one. But specs-wise, mine is clearly better, and that trade doesn’t feel fair. I don’t want to risk losing my work or ending up with a downgrade. Now my family is acting like I’m being selfish and not helping out when it’s just for two weeks. But I feel like I’m just protecting something important to me. AITA??

It’s her laptop now and she’s not obliged to risk breaking it by giving it to her brother.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this.

Her parents need to respect her decision.

