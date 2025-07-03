Worried About What Happens When You Get Pulled Over? This iPhone Shortcut Could Be A Lifesaver.

You might have heard about “no touch laws” going into effect in 31 states recently.

When I did, I was immediately suspicious, because for a set of laws to go into effect in 31 – but not 50 – states in the same day is kinda never how it works.

Turns out, this is a product of the rumor mill. Pennsylvania did pass a new law restricting the use of phones while driving, but no other state did on that day, and the law in question isn’t much different from those already on the books in most states.

That said, there’s still PLENTY of reason, unfortunately, to protect yourself while being pulled over, and plenty of cops out there who will do everything they can to avoid being recorded.

So if that’s a concern for you, here’s a tip from TikTok user @tny.t00t:

“If you have an iPhone go into the shortcuts app type in ‘I’m getting pulled over’ and add that shortcut to your shortcuts immediately what it does is when you say ‘hey Siri I’m getting pulled over.'”

“It will instantly dim your screen all the way down so you can’t see anything on your screen, it will instantly lock your phone, it will instantly turn the volume all the way down and turn off any music any apps or whatever that’s running, it’ll start recording, it’ll send your location to whoever you want it to go to and then once you’re safely able to stop recording it will also send that video to whoever you need to go to.”

“It has helped me numerous times. I’ve literally told anybody that will listen about it and it seems like now more than ever it’s really important to have these sort of measures on your phone you do not have to touch your phone you literally just have to say hey Siri I’m getting pulled over and the rest will handle itself.”

There are other good methods, like dashcams.

And some potentially helpful apps:

But here’s a very important note:

Specifically:

Here’s that link if you’re interested.

Stay safe out there, friends!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.