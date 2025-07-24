Young Man Does Not Want To Babysit His Stepsiblings, So He Refused To Take Classes That Would Help Him Care For His Autistic Stepbrother

Most teenagers want to live a carefree life with no responsibilities.

AITA for refusing to take classes to help me take care of my autistic stepbrother? My mom’s husband has two kids. My stepbrother, Jake, is 9 and my stepsister, Ella, is 7. My mom and her husband have been together for five years. They’ve been married for two years.

This teenager’s mom and stepfamily took a class on autism.

Three years ago, my mom joined her husband and Ella in classes. It’s to learn how to care for people on the spectrum. It’s supposed to cover a bunch of stuff; And it educates on having family members on the spectrum. It wasn’t just about caregiving.

He was forced to take it too, but he never completed it.

I (17M) was literally dragged along, but didn’t take them seriously. I never “passed” the classes. For one, I didn’t want to be set up as a babysitter for Jake and Ella. The other thing was I resented all the changes we had to make. It’s all for my mom’s husband and kids to move in that accommodated Jake.

They started pressuring him to take the classes again.

My mom’s husband said they wouldn’t move in together, if I didn’t take the classes. That was also what I was hoping for, but clearly that didn’t work. And now, they lost their regular babysitter who could take care of Jake. So the pressure is on me to take the classes and pass this time.

He refused.

I’m refusing. I offered to live with a family member if they weren’t okay with my decision. Mom said no, and she’s not pushing me away. I told her she needed to let this go then.

He defended himself from his stepdad’s tirade.

Her husband said I’m being a jerk to Jake and he deserves better. I told him I already accommodated a lot for Jake. And it should be my choice whether I step up to be a fit babysitter or not.

His mom asked him to reconsider.

My mom begged me to reconsider. And she told me the babysitting will be off the table. But she asked me to pass the classes. And it’s just to show I want to learn how to interact with Jake better. AITA?

Babysitting is never off the table.

So if you don’t wanna do it, you have to speak up.

