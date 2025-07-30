Young Woman Didn’t Let Her Pre-Teen Sister Borrow Her Adult Book, So Her Sister Got Their Mom Involved

Reading books is a good habit for children, but it’s important to choose books that are age-appropriate.

If your little sister wanted to borrow a book that had adult content in it, would you explain why she shouldn’t borrow it, or would you just say “no”?

AITAH for not letting my younger sister read my books? I (16F) am an avid reader. When I say avid reader, I mean I read like others watch TV or movies. I’ve been reading a lot since I was 11. The Hunger Games got me into books.

My (11F) younger sister came to me a few days ago. She asked if there’s any books she could read. I gave her the first book in The Hunger Games. And she said she didn’t want to read it. She asked if there’s any different books.

I let her look at my bookshelves. I was assuming she’d pick something like Percy Jackson, or maybe she’s pick another young adult novel that is appropriate for her. She’s almost twelve, and she is mature for her age.

Instead of grabbing one, she grabbed Fourth Wing. I had just gotten it from one of my friends. I know the contents in there aren’t appropriate for her, so I told her to wait until she’s a bit older.

She refused, and tried to take it. She called my mom into the room. My mom didn’t understand that she can’t read every book I own, and I didn’t want to explain that Fourth Wing contains some… you know. She called me a jerk, and I’m wondering if I am. So, AITA?

Cultivate a reading habit, but make sure it’s age-appropriate.

