Young Woman Spoke Up About The Years Of Quiet Disrespect, But Her Mother Chose Defensiveness Instead Of Understanding

Growing up in a blended family is rarely a smooth transition, especially when a parent marries someone you don’t like.

One young person finally told the truth about how her mother’s new husband made her feel growing up, but her mother’s response wasn’t what she hoped for at all.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for telling my mom her husband is the reason I don’t come home? My mom (45F) remarried when I was 14. Her husband (now 48M) was condescending, strict, and made me feel like a guest in my own home.

The disrespect she experienced ran deep.

I couldn’t be myself. He mocked my music, my clothes, even the way I talked. I once got grounded for “rolling my eyes” because I said I liked a movie he didn’t.

So when she finally reached adulthood, she got the heck out of their, much to her mother’s dismay.

When I turned 18, I moved out and basically never came back unless my mom begged. Even then, it was short visits. Last weekend, she called crying and asked why I’ve been so distant lately.

But when she finally told the truth, her mother refused to be understanding.

I finally told her: “Because being in that house with him makes me feel like I’m 14 and worthless again.” She got quiet. Then defensive. Said I was “rewriting history” and that “he always treated you like his own.”

The two fight back and forth and now things are even worse than before.

I said, “No, he didn’t. You just didn’t see it. Or didn’t want to.” Now she’s telling my siblings I attacked her marriage and is icing me out. AITAH for finally saying something?

She had to carry this pain for years and years.

The least her mother could do was pay an attentive ear to it.

What did Reddit think?

This user doesn’t understand how this mother can fail to take her own child’s side.

Maybe it’s time they put a pause on the entire relationship until their mother can start taking some accountability.

It’s clear this mom just isn’t willing to face her stuff.

This user agrees that the two need a break.

Speaking the truth may have shaken their relationship, but pretending everything was fine was never a real option either.

Mom needs to do some self-reflection.

