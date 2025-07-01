Younger Brother Refuses To Share His Secret Snack Stash With His Grown Sibling, But Gives One To His Nephew

He built the perfect stash: rare snacks, international drinks, and a strict no-sharing policy.

His family respects the rules—except for one brother who can’t seem to let it go.

When a hungry 5-year-old got a treat and the grown man didn’t, things got heated fast.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not giving my older brother a snack from my “secret snack stash”? I (22m) have an older brother (27m). I have a “secret snack stash” filled with snacks and foods from other countries outside of the United States that I add or eat out of every once in a while. My friends from outside the U.S send me snacks and I add them to the snack drawer and place the drinks inside my mini fridge next to my bed. Both are locked, and I help pay for the shipping cost for my snacks to come in. Some of these packages that I get and help pay for can reach up to sometimes over $50. So I take care of these snacks and do not like to share with my friends or family. My family is aware and fine with this besides my older brother.

What a fun little hobby.

My older brother has moved out and lives with his fiancé and 5yo kid. He comes over every weekend because my parents host a Sunday night dinner. But he also normally brings his son Jackson (fake name) over to be babysat by my mom while he goes out. Every time he comes over I become upset because he’ll come into to my room and say something to the effect of “how many snacks do you have now?” Or “Come on, you should give me something!” He will BEG me for one snack or drink from my collection but I’ve explained SEVERAL TIMES that they are my snacks and I’m not willing to share.

Get over it, bro.

And before anyone says “well why don’t you just give him one?” when I was 14 I had a snack stash That didn’t have a lock on it. I felt generous and let my brothers at the time take one thing. I stayed the night at my friend’s house and they ate all of my food while I was gone. I collected snacks again at 19 and started my new stash after I got my mini fridge. My brother asked if I could watch Jackson for him this past Saturday while he and his fiancé went on a date. My parents were busy and I didn’t have work so I agreed. Jackson came over around noon and I gave him my Lego box and he started playing with them. At around 2pm Jackson told me he was hungry and wanted to eat. I opened my drawer and gave him a small bag of chips and a bottle of water from my mini fridge. Jackson ate his little snack and then we both played with Legos together. Later he was picked up by my older brother and made his way home and I didn’t think much about it.

Uh oh…

About an 30 mins later I was scrolling on TikTok when I got a phone call from my older brother and he was MEAN. He explained to me that on the ride home Jackson mentioned me giving him a snack from my drawer and asked if he could have snacks in his drawer too. My brother is angry with me that I’m willing to give his kid a snack and not his own brother. I explained to him that he had lost my trust the moment he had decided to take my snacks when we were younger and that a 5yo kid is not going to be able to get food themselves and that i was doing my job in making sure he was fed and cared for. It’s been almost a week and I slightly feel bad. He’s grown up since then and maybe I should just give him one small snack. But i don’t think it’s rude to give a kid a snack because he’s hungry. Am I the a******?

Feeding a child turned into a full-on tantrum from a man who once raided the stash himself…how’s Reddit feel about that?

Not good, of course.

This person says to NEVER give this man a snack.

Like, he’s HOW old?

Absolutely not. Absolutely ridiculous.

Funny how “it’s just one snack” only applies when he’s the one demanding it.

Brothers, am I right?

