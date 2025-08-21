A Bride-to-Be Said She Was Sent The Wrong Wedding Dress And She’s Furious. – ‘I’m not buying from them again.’

Well, that doesn’t sound good…

A woman named Annecey posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how she received the wrong wedding dress in the mail when her wedding was only two weeks away.

She told viewers, “Listen, this needs to be said. House of CB, count your days. Why did I order from House of CB for my wedding, my courthouse wedding, in two weeks?”

Annecey showed viewers a box with a dress in it and asked, “What is this? What is this? This is not the dress I ordered. This is not it.”

Annecey continued, “The paper on the inside says my name. The box says my name. But this is not the dress, nor the company that I ordered from. This is their sister company, and my wedding is in two weeks. Count your days, House of CB. Count your days.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “As if weddings weren’t stressful enough.”

Annecey posted a follow-up video and said she eventually got a full refund for her dress after a lot of back-and-forth with House of CB.

She added that the company did apologize to her and offered her a $30 gift card, but she’s not going to use it.

Annecey said, “I’m not buying from them again.”

That turned into a big headache!

