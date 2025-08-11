August 11, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Car Owner Said The New Windshield She Had Installed Was Totally Botched. – ‘Wants me to pay $400 to $500 to fix their mistake.’

by Matthew Gilligan

windows on a car

TikTok/@lo210

Well, this sure doesn’t look good…

A woman named Lauren took to TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t too happy after she was supposed to get the windshield on her car repaired.

windows on a car

TikTok/@lo210

The video shows a car windshield and the text overlay reads, “Body shop said the windshield is fine and normal post-accident, wants me to pay $400 to $500 to fix their mistake.”

windows on a car

TikTok/@lo210

An audio clip accompanying the video said, “How the hell is this normal?”

That’s a good question…

windows on a car

TikTok/@lo210

Here’s the video.

@lo210

♬ original sound – lauren lu

And this is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 2.46.51 PM A Car Owner Said The New Windshield She Had Installed Was Totally Botched. Wants me to pay $400 to $500 to fix their mistake.

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 2.47.10 PM A Car Owner Said The New Windshield She Had Installed Was Totally Botched. Wants me to pay $400 to $500 to fix their mistake.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 2.47.22 PM A Car Owner Said The New Windshield She Had Installed Was Totally Botched. Wants me to pay $400 to $500 to fix their mistake.

It’s hard to find quality workers these days…in any industry…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter