A Couple Joined Reddit Without Knowing Each Other’s Usernames, So They Accidentally Discovered Each Other In The Sweetest Way Possible
The internet is full of unexpected connections, but some are sweeter than others.
When a husband and wife unknowingly stumbled into each other’s Reddit worlds, it sparked a moment they’ll both remember with a smile.
It was pure serendipity.
Read on for the full story!
I replied to my husband’s comment not knowing it was him
I recently convinced my husband to join Reddit, but I didn’t know his username and he didn’t know mine.
But one night, their digital worlds collided.
Tonight, we were sitting at dinner and I was using my talk-to-text feature to comment under a post, so my husband heard my comment.
A few minutes later, he happened upon that post and saw my comment, and that’s when he first learned my username.
A few minutes after that, he was checking his notifications and saw that someone had replied to a comment he wrote under a different post yesterday.
Upon further investigation, this couple got a real kick out of the coincidence.
When he checked it, he saw that it was I who had replied to his comment.
I went to that comment, and that’s when I first learned his username.
We laughed and laughed.
This surprising discovery only brought them closer together!
Sometimes the universe gives you a little wink, and it’s best to laugh along with it.
