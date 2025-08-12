A Coworker Lied About What He Said During An Argument, So He Reported Her To HR And Put Her Promotion At Risk

Choosing whether or not to have children is a deeply personal choice, one that should most definitely not be talked about in-depth in the workplace.

One employee found himself pulled into HR drama after his comment about remaining childfree triggered a false accusation from a coworker with kids.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for “causing” a coworker to get written up by HR I (33M) work at an office job with lots of different people. The other day in the break room, I was speaking with a coworker about the student loan system in the US.

But the conversation was soon hijacked.

Another coworker (36F), who was eavesdropping, interrupted us to say that only people like her who have kids should get a say in what is taught in schools. Not wanting to get into it, I tried to explain to her that wasn’t even what we were talking about.

She just wouldn’t let it go, so he fired back.

She kept replying that because I don’t ever plan on having kids, I shouldn’t have any opinion on the educational system. This really annoyed me, even though it made no sense as an argument, and I told her verbatim, “I’m not less of a person because I didn’t pop brats out of me.” She got really flustered and left.

Turns out, she was prepared to blow this whole thing out of proportion.

The next day I got called into our manager’s office where an HR rep and the coworker were waiting. The coworker went on to say I harassed her by saying I told her she should have her tubes tied and that she shouldn’t be “shooting a thousand kids out her ******.”

So it was time for him to file a complaint of his own.

I was very annoyed and explained that was certainly not what I said. My story was corroborated by three other employees. Here is where I may be the AH: I, in turn, filed an HR complaint against this coworker for lying about me.

She’s finally starting to face some consequences for her actions, but he’s catching some fire too.

Now she is under investigation, and this looks like it might impact a promotion she is up for. People in the office are saying I should have let it go and that it was over the line to report her that close to a promotion. I just feel it wouldn’t be an issue if she didn’t lie. AITA?

She made the false accusation, so now she has to deal with the fallout.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter shudders to think what may have happened if other people hadn’t been around.

It seems like HR was actually on the right side of this conflict.

This woman should definitely be nowhere near a leadership position.

She really made her own bed with this one.

Standing up for yourself and your reputation should never make you the villain.

Ultimately, she played a silly game, so she won a silly prize.

