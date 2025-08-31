A Customer Asked Him For Help With Her Moth Problem, But He Didn’t Expect For Her To Pull One Out Of Her Bag To Show Him

Working in retail requires a blend of patience, anticipation, and resolve that very few can channel, especially when you have to think on your feet in a situation that might be a little…well, unorthodox.

One Reddit user recently shared the epitome of this exact example, taking the cake of internet customer service tales.

The Most Bizarre Customer Encounter I’ve Had Working in Retail

Hey everyone! I’ve been working in retail for a few years now, and I’ve seen some pretty strange things. But this one particular encounter still sticks with me to this day.

It was a slow afternoon, and I was manning the register when this elderly woman approached me. She seemed nice enough, but as she got closer, I could tell she was wearing a lot of heavy perfume.

“Do you have any moth balls?” she asked.

I was taken aback, but I told her we did, and I showed her where they were in the store. As she was looking through the options, she turned to me and said, “I need to get rid of the moths in my kitchen, but I don’t want to use them around my food.”

I was about to suggest she try using a different type of pest control when she suddenly reached into her bag and pulled out a live moth. “Here, hold this,” she said, as she handed it to me.

I stood there, completely bewildered, holding this live moth in my hand. She then proceeded to sprinkle moth balls all over the floor of the store, talking about how it would get rid of the moths in her kitchen.

Needless to say, I was stunned. I didn’t know what to do, but I politely told her that was not a good idea and asked her to leave the store.

I still can’t believe that actually happened. But that’s retail for you, I guess!

