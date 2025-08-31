A Customer Berated Them During A Power Outage, But A Stranger Put Her In Her Place

In any job, you will inevitably be required to overcome obstacles caused by circumstances out of your control. But in a public-facing job, unfortunately, you often times have to answer for those same circumstances.

What would you do if you were being held at fault for something as unpredictable as a power outage?

One person recently took to Reddit to praise an unassuming customer who helped them out during one of these very scenarios.

Check it out.

Power Outage

This is my second post – same company different store.

Oh no, always a strong start to a retail story when an establishment is a repeat offender.

On Saturday night there was a really bad car accident near our store that took out a power pole and the power to the area was out for over 8 hours.

A nightmare for anyone, regardless of where they’re employed.

The generator in the small shopping centre out store was in didn’t come on. The store was out of power that whole time.

Why they even bothered to stay open is baffling.

We lost every item in the fridge or freezer, deli, dairy, meat and fresh produce, both in the store and the store room, to make matters worse we had received a dairy load and a meat load that night and weren’t due for another dairy / freezer delivery for 2 days and meat for 3 days.

Well that’s a nightmare scenario with absolutely no quick fix anywhere in sight.

Our boss spoke to head office they managed to get us an extra delivery late on the Monday night but it was going to be limited.

Naturally, but sounds like a temporary band-aid on a massive problem.

This meant we spent all day Sunday and Monday without ANY cold food.

This couldn’t have been good.

Most customers were understanding after being told what happened, we had signs but they still asked. A few were not happy is putting it mildly.

You’d think the general public would be understanding at least in some part, but…

I had one woman stand there and yell abuse at me for almost 5 minutes whilst I tried to explain there was nothing I could do.

I’m sure her frustration was valid, but how she handled it? Awful.

She was pissed that she would have to go to another store now (5 mins away).

Well now that’s not THAT terribly inconvenient.

I’m standing there thinking I’d love to tell her exactly what to do with her shopping and a man came up behind me.

Hopefully he didn’t make it any worse than it had to be…

Man: “Lady! Do you seriously think they did this on purpose? Do you seriously think they don’t want the sales? Do you seriously think they want idiots like you abusing them? Are you really that stupid?”

Woah! Harsh but, sounds like someone had to be the one to say it!

He then turned to me and said “Just ignore the stupid b***h, I hope the rest of your day is better” Should be more customers like him 👍

A Knight in Shining Armor with a foul mouth. Thankfully someone was around to try to convey some sense of reason.

Let’s see what the comments had to say.

Many were inspired by the heroism of the male customer, and sought to channel that same energy.

Others empathized and shared similar power outage-related stories, shaming the management for not implementing a backup plan.

Some reiterated how painful it is to try and explain to denser minds the impact of an outage.

And questioned what exactly the Karen in this story expected to solve the problem.

Though apparently there are still some folks out there who still understand the concept of turning lemons into lemonade.

Some heroes can truly weather any storm.

