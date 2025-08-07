A Customer Said Her New Hisense Refrigerator Doesn’t Work. – ‘It’s been in my house for about a week and a half.’
by Matthew Gilligan
They sure don’t make appliances like they used to, huh?
And this woman knows all about it!
Her name is Tracy and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers all about the complications she’s had with her new refrigerator.
Tracy said she bought a $650 Hisense refrigerator from a Lowe’s store.
But, after the fridge was delivered, it didn’t work properly.
Tracy said the appliance cooled down, but it wouldn’t stay cold.
She told viewers, “It’s been in my house for about a week and a half, and it does not work.”
She added, “This is my current refrigerator situation. I’m using an ice chest.”
Tracy said she’s been getting the run-around from Lowe’s about getting a replacement fridge and getting the old one taken out of her house.
The day the new fridge was supposed to be delivered, she got a call at 6:30 p.m. and was told that they were running late and her new appliance would be at her house around 9 or 10 p.m., but her husband told them to bring it the next day
But it never showed up…
Tracy told viewers, “It’s Sunday. We still have no new refrigerator.”
How frustrating!
Take a look at the video.
What a pain in the neck!
