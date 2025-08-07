A Customer Said Her New Hisense Refrigerator Doesn’t Work. – ‘It’s been in my house for about a week and a half.’

They sure don’t make appliances like they used to, huh?

And this woman knows all about it!

Her name is Tracy and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers all about the complications she’s had with her new refrigerator.

Tracy said she bought a $650 Hisense refrigerator from a Lowe’s store.

But, after the fridge was delivered, it didn’t work properly.

Tracy said the appliance cooled down, but it wouldn’t stay cold.

She told viewers, “It’s been in my house for about a week and a half, and it does not work.”

She added, “This is my current refrigerator situation. I’m using an ice chest.”

Tracy said she’s been getting the run-around from Lowe’s about getting a replacement fridge and getting the old one taken out of her house.

The day the new fridge was supposed to be delivered, she got a call at 6:30 p.m. and was told that they were running late and her new appliance would be at her house around 9 or 10 p.m., but her husband told them to bring it the next day

But it never showed up…

Tracy told viewers, “It’s Sunday. We still have no new refrigerator.”

How frustrating!

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker has an idea…

And this individual offered a warning.

What a pain in the neck!

