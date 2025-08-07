August 7, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Customer Said Her New Hisense Refrigerator Doesn’t Work. – ‘It’s been in my house for about a week and a half.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in front of a fridge

TikTok/@ms.tracy57wb

They sure don’t make appliances like they used to, huh?

And this woman knows all about it!

Her name is Tracy and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers all about the complications she’s had with her new refrigerator.

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@ms.tracy57wb

Tracy said she bought a $650 Hisense refrigerator from a Lowe’s store.

But, after the fridge was delivered, it didn’t work properly.

Tracy said the appliance cooled down, but it wouldn’t stay cold.

She told viewers, “It’s been in my house for about a week and a half, and it does not work.”

She added, “This is my current refrigerator situation. I’m using an ice chest.”

woman talking about her refrigerator

TikTok/@ms.tracy57wb

Tracy said she’s been getting the run-around from Lowe’s about getting a replacement fridge and getting the old one taken out of her house.

The day the new fridge was supposed to be delivered, she got a call at 6:30 p.m. and was told that they were running late and her new appliance would be at her house around 9 or 10 p.m., but her husband told them to bring it the next day

But it never showed up…

Tracy told viewers, “It’s Sunday. We still have no new refrigerator.”

How frustrating!

woman with a refrigerator

TikTok/@ms.tracy57wb

Take a look at the video.

@ms.tracy57wb

Don’t trust Lowe’s! @Lowe’s

♬ original sound – ms.tracy

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 1.48.40 PM A Customer Said Her New Hisense Refrigerator Doesnt Work. It’s been in my house for about a week and a half.

Another TikTokker has an idea…

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 1.48.50 PM A Customer Said Her New Hisense Refrigerator Doesnt Work. It’s been in my house for about a week and a half.

And this individual offered a warning.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 1.49.01 PM A Customer Said Her New Hisense Refrigerator Doesnt Work. It’s been in my house for about a week and a half.

What a pain in the neck!

