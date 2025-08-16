A Customer Transaction Spiraled Out Of Control, So One Spooked Manager Had To Call The Police To Intervene

Managing a store at night comes with its own unique chaos.

When a WIC transaction didn’t go as expected, a customer’s frustration quickly turned into a full-blown scene that ended in a police visit.

This cashier had never experienced anything like it.

Read on for the full story.

Had to call the police on a customer 🤦🏼‍♀️ I am the night manager of a grocery store, and I got called to the front to deal with a WIC customer. For some reason, she was still showing a balance even though it looked like everything was coming off.

The customer wasn’t taking this well.

I was trying hard to figure it out. She started screaming at me that I didn’t know how to do my job. The other manager just cashed it out. She’s yelling to call the other manager at home.

The longer the interaction goes on, the more she’s starting to escalate.

She’s putting her fingers in my face. She’s telling me again that I don’t know how to do my job. I stop what I’m doing and tell her she can leave. I grab a cart, empty all her groceries into it, and keep telling her to leave and to have the day she deserves.

So she taunts the manager even more.

She is screaming that she is not leaving. She asks, “What do you do with customers who refuse to leave?”

I said, “We can call the police and they have them leave.” She informs me to call them then, because she isn’t leaving—she wants the other manager (who is home with his kids).

But this manager isn’t bluffing.

I proceed to call the police, and they come. In that time, she goes back to the bathroom and stays there until the officer arrives and has to ask her to come out of the stall.

The police then try and deal with the irate customer.

She then refuses to talk to the officer until her husband is present (which, hey, I agree with her on that part). I print out the voided receipt for the officer and her paid receipt for what she bought.

Finally, the nightmare begins to come to an end.

The officer asks if the husband can purchase the items, and he does so—with slight issues as well, like buying the wrong products. I’m not sure if I could have done anything differently. First time as a manager ever having this situation.

No one would blame this manager for taking a couple days off after this interaction.

What did Reddit make of this nightmare scenario?

No one ever likes dealing with customers like these.

When systems break down, cashiers end up suffering for it.

This user offers some words of encouragement.

It wasn’t the outcome he wanted, but it was the one the situation demanded.

At least now he knows what to do if it happens again.

