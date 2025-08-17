A Dad Made His Young Son Sit Between Two Strangers On A Plane, And A Stranger Took Care Of Him During the Flight

I didn’t know kids this young were allowed to be on planes without a guardian….

But I guess you learn something new every day!

A woman named Kelli posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she ended up sitting next to a very young boy on a flight.

The funny thing was, his dad was also on the flight, but sat somewhere else.

Kelli said she was sitting in an aisle seat on a plane when a man boarded the flight with his son, who Kelli said was around 3 or 4-years-old.

She said, “He says to his son, ‘Here’s your seat,’ and points to the middle seat. His son kind of looks up at him, confused, like ‘What do you mean? Wouldn’t I be sitting with you?’ And his dad goes, ‘You’ll be fine, see you in a bit,’ and starts walking away.”

Kelli continued, “I thought he was gonna ask us, like, ‘Hey, would one of you guys switch? You know, so I can sit next to my son.’ Or you can even talk to the flight attendant. So I was already really surprised by this. The kid starts crying and saying ‘Why can’t I sit with my dad?’ And he’s confused and I’m trying to just calm him and switch the subject. So I get him all buckled, situated.”

She said, “He doesn’t have anything with him to do. So I’m thinking, okay, I have my journal in my purse, I can rip out a piece of paper and I have a pencil. They didn’t have anything on this specific flight. They did have a little kid pair of headphones, but they were too big for his head, so they were slipping off.”

Kelli continued, “And I’m still thinking I can’t believe his dad has not come to check on him. To say, ‘Hey, are you good?’ I don’t know, I thought this was so weird. And they come around with food and drink. He didn’t have anything with him, and I wanted to give him something but I don’t know if he has allergies or if there’s things that his parents don’t want him to have.”

She added, “I asked the flight attendant, ‘His dad is sitting back there, do you mind asking him?’ If I’m his parent or his nanny or something, I would understand dedicating my whole flight to him. But again, I’m just still shocked. So then he chooses his snack and of course he chooses this little chocolate thing. He gets chocolate all over his hands, his mouth, and I take out one of my wipes.”

Kelli continued, “Fast forward to the end of the flight. I’m waiting with the kid until his dad comes through the aisle. And when his dad gets there and me and the kid tell each other goodbye, the dad says nothing to me. Nothing. Here’s the thing. I was happy to make this kid calm and comfortable. And I was just shocked he didn’t say anything? Even like ‘Thank you for asking about the food and drink.’ Or ‘Thank you for waiting with him,’ or ‘Thank you for just making his experience when he was scared, he was scared to be sitting between two strangers.'”

She added, “I’m not even a parent yet but I can’t imagine just leaving my kid on a, even if I’m not on the plane. Going rows back and not even asking to switch seats?”

She definitely went above and beyond the call of duty!

