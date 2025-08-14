August 14, 2025 at 4:50 pm

A DoorDash Driver Wrote A Note On A Customer’s Bag Because They Weren’t Happy With The Tip They Received

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of a delivery bag

TikTok/@jaylaeatsalot

You can’t please anyone these days…

And some of those folks will even call you out!

That’s what happened to a woman named Jayla.

She posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened after her DoorDash driver wasn’t exactly pleased with the tip she gave them after they delivered food to her.

delivery bag with message on it

TikTok/@jaylaeatsalot

Jayla’s short, viral video showed a brown paper bag that she received from a DoorDash delivery driver.

The message written on the bag in marker reads, “That was a small tip!”

brown paper delivery bag

TikTok/@jaylaeatsalot

In the video’s text overlay, Jayla wrote, “The way I tipped $7.”

She added, “Was that not enough?”

brown paper delivery bag

TikTok/@jaylaeatsalot

Here’s the video.

@jaylaeatsalot

what’s the standard tip on DoorDash?? I thought $7 was good #doordash

♬ Man Of The Year – Lorde

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.13.27 AM A DoorDash Driver Wrote A Note On A Customers Bag Because They Werent Happy With The Tip They Received

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.13.37 AM A DoorDash Driver Wrote A Note On A Customers Bag Because They Werent Happy With The Tip They Received

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.13.50 AM A DoorDash Driver Wrote A Note On A Customers Bag Because They Werent Happy With The Tip They Received

There’s nothing like being tip-shamed…after you left a tip.

