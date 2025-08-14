A DoorDash Driver Wrote A Note On A Customer’s Bag Because They Weren’t Happy With The Tip They Received

You can’t please anyone these days…

And some of those folks will even call you out!

That’s what happened to a woman named Jayla.

She posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened after her DoorDash driver wasn’t exactly pleased with the tip she gave them after they delivered food to her.

Jayla’s short, viral video showed a brown paper bag that she received from a DoorDash delivery driver.

The message written on the bag in marker reads, “That was a small tip!”

In the video’s text overlay, Jayla wrote, “The way I tipped $7.”

She added, “Was that not enough?”

Here’s the video.

There’s nothing like being tip-shamed…after you left a tip.

