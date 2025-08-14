A Driver Ran Them Off The Road, So A Group Of Friends Found Their Car And Filled It With Snow

People, can I make a small request of all of you out there?

Please slow down when you’re on the road!

Driving like a maniac is a bad idea and getting somewhere a minute early just isn’t worth the risk.

Okay, now let’s move on to the story.

Check out how this group of friends got some petty revenge on a rude driver who ran them off the road.

Run us off the road! Oh Snap! “This happened in a northern Canadian town, in the winter. We were returning from a park quite a ways out in the country, the road was a single snowy road that had high banks of snow and was very narrow.

That was close!

We went, snowshoed and skied and were on our way back when this little car came at us head on. No give, no pull over, so my buddy put us in the snow bank narrowly missing the head on collision. There were four of us young single guys, and we were ****** off. So after digging ourselves out, we turned around. And we went to the snow park and there was the car, parked and empty. Apparently they thought they would enjoy their day like nothing happened.

It was payback time.

We used the shovels we used to dig us out to bury the car. We packed the wheels, shoveled it on the hood, in the back of the car and then I tested the door. These bozos left the car unlocked! We had already shoveled quite a bit and were tired, but we pressed on. I think we held back on snow in the car to like three or four shovels full, so after these clowns finished skiing, they would have to dig themselves out, get as much snow out of the inside as they could and sit in a wet car for the rest of the winter. Glorious revenge never tasted sweeter.”

That was a seriously snowy revenge story!

