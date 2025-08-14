A Driver Wouldn’t Let Them Merge Into Traffic, So They Returned The Favor A Few Minutes Later

Some drivers never learn…

If you let folks in when you’re driving, that courtesy will be paid back to you sooner than later!

That’s how the world works!

But, if you drive like a jerk, well, you know what happens…

Take a look at this story from Reddit and see how this person handled a rude driver.

You don’t wanna let me merge? Ok, enjoy sitting behind me. “This happened like 2 days ago and I’m still lowkey proud of it. I was driving home from work and trying to merge onto the main road. Traffic was moving slow but I had my blinker on and was clearly waiting.

There’s always someone like this out there…

This one dude in a big truck looked right at me and sped up just so I couldn’t merge in front of him. Cool… So I merged in behind him… and guess what?

It was time to put him in his place.

A few mins later, he had to merge right too. And you bet I gave him the exact same energy. Just looked forward and let the car in front of me go instead. Didn’t even pretend to see him. He had to wait like 5 cars before someone let him in. Shoulda been nice the first time dude. Not a big thing but it felt sooooo good, not gonna lie.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

It’s funny how karma works sometimes, isn’t it?

Especially when you’re driving!

