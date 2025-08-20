A Family With Kids Was Rude To Them On A Flight, So They Unzipped Their Carry-On Bags So Their Kids Would Make A Huge Mess

Have you ever given up your seat to someone on a plane who asked for it?

I’ve never even been asked (yet), but I have a feeling that I’d probably that kind of situation like this person did.

Check out what happened!

Careful with your carry-on bags. “I was on a flight. It was the first leg of a journey. I had pre boarded and settled in to my seat. I had chosen a window seat. The flight was not full, so there was plenty of room. But, with open seating, you’d better grab the seat you want. I wanted a window seat, they’re usually the first to go.

Uh oh…

Mother and 2 kids (looked to be elementary school aged) also pre board and chose the row behind me. The kids have carry on bags (knapsacks)with their gaming devices. (I had seen them in the airport). The mother makes eye contact with me. She asks me to give up my window seat so both of her kids could look out the window. I say no. I get an eye roll and a sigh. A few minutes later, general boarding is happening. Along come the father. He’s standing at the end of the row I’m sitting in. He asks “Why aren’t both the kids in window seats?” (he didn’t ask me, but I felt like it was directed to me). I’m not moving. I don’t want to sit in an aisle or center seat. (AND… why didn’t he pre board with one child to ensure having a window seat for the child?) The father sits on the end of the row I’m in. The center seat was empty. The announcements are made. The kids are told that their bags must be stowed, but they keep their devices out to play with. No one seems to be interested in the window.

Come on!

The flight takes off, and the seat kicking starts. I ask the father to “please ask your kid to stop kicking my seat”. Nothing happens. I loudly say, “please tell your kid to stop kicking my seat”. The father tells me, “If you had given up your window seat, he wouldn’t have to kick your seat” (🤔😒🤯😳). I considered asking the mom, but she seemed to be checked out, and rather useless. Flight attendant comes over and tells the kid to stop. As soon as she left, the father tells the kid to kick the seat. The entire time in the air, this was a cyclical occurrence. Kid kicks (because father told him to) I LOUDLY ask the father to tell the kid to stop. Father doesn’t. Flight attendant tells the kid to stop. Kid stops for a few minutes until dad tells him to start again. This was a good deal of the flight. I keep shifting in my seat to get comfortable. It’s incredibly annoying, but I’m not going to let it ruin my day. I have a plan. I had one small bag in the overhead. An announcement was made. “If any one has a connecting flight scheduled to leave within the hour, please raise your hand, so we can get you out as quickly as possible so you can make your next flight”. I had a connecting flight, but it wasn’t for another 3 hours. I was meeting up with some friends between my flights. I noticed that the Kicker Family did not raise their hands. They were staying on the plane. I raised my hand. I really didn’t need to, I wasn’t in a rush, but they didn’t need to know. The plane lands and taxies to the gate. Now I have to pretend that I’m in a hurry. The father (Mr. Kicker) at the end of the row just sits there. He makes absolutely no attempt to move so I can get out of the row. Just acts like I’ve inconvenienced him the entire flight. I’m sure he would have loved for me to miss my flight. I let the other passengers (who were obviously in a hurry) get off the plane first. I got out of the row, stood up, opened the over head bin. Pretended to have to move a few items around to get my carry on bag out.

They’re in for a surprise!

In reality, I didn’t have to move anything. I unzipped their carry on bags (large knapsacks). I grabbed my small bag, and exited the plane. Now, when they go to grab their bags, all their stuff is going to spill out. That’s going to be an inconvenience.”

They got a big, messy surprise when they got off that plane!

