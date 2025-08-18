A Friendly Shopper Was Confused For A Staff Member, So An Employee Faced An Awkward Realization

We often hear of customers mistaking other shoppers for employees, but what happens when an actual genuine employee is the one to make the mistake?

That’s exactly what happened in this story when a Target worker set their sights on an unsuspecting customer.

And now for something different! This happened a little over a year ago as I was walking through a Target.

I’m generally a friendly person and regularly get asked to help people when grocery shopping and have certainly been mistaken for an employee a few times at different places. It’s always been easily sorted. This particular instance stands out for a couple of reasons.

I was walking down an aisle when a Target employee stopped me and asked if I knew if so-and-so was working.

I was following the oft-cited rules in this sub. No red and khaki (or red and black, as it’s a college town) on me. I was in shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, and my Chacos while perusing a shelf. They had to ask a couple times because I was so sure they weren’t speaking to me.

Thankfully, a simple “I don’t work here” was accepted by the employee, whose face quickly turned as red as her shirt. But this one will always stand out because it was the employee and not the customer making the mistake!

