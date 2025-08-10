August 10, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Home Depot Worker Had A Hard Time With A Cart Full Of Quikrete Bags. – ‘I felt bad for this poor man that was helping.’

by Matthew Gilligan

man moving quikrete on a cart

TikTok/@user60798514230

This is when you call for backup, buddy!

A viral TikTok video posted by a woman showed a Home Depot worker having one hell of a time with a cart full of Quikrete bags.

man trying to move a cart

TikTok/@user60798514230

The viral video showed a worker trying to pull a cart in the store that was packed with 90-pound bags of Quikrete…and that cart wasn’t going anywhere…

man trying to pull a cart

TikTok/@user60798514230

The text overlay on the video reads, “I felt bad for this poor man that was helping. I didn’t know if I should call someone else or help.”

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.49.04 AM A Home Depot Worker Had A Hard Time With A Cart Full Of Quikrete Bags. I felt bad for this poor man that was helping.

TikTok/@user60798514230

Let’s take a look at the video.

@user60798514230

Edit: Y’all, I swear I helped push it from the other end all the way to the cashier right after that one second of recording. I felt bad 😭 #homedepot

♬ Let Me Know (feat. Future) – Tamar Braxton

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.49.13 AM A Home Depot Worker Had A Hard Time With A Cart Full Of Quikrete Bags. I felt bad for this poor man that was helping.

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.49.23 AM A Home Depot Worker Had A Hard Time With A Cart Full Of Quikrete Bags. I felt bad for this poor man that was helping.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.49.42 AM A Home Depot Worker Had A Hard Time With A Cart Full Of Quikrete Bags. I felt bad for this poor man that was helping.

That cart wasn’t going anywhere!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter