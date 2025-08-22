A Homeowner Wasn’t Happy About How Her Walls Looked After She Took Down Her Samsung Frame TV

That’s gonna leave a mark!

You hear people utter that saying from time to time to try to be funny, but in this case, it should have been taken literally!

A woman named Mac posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t happy after she removed her Samsung Frame TV from her wall.

In the video’s text overlay, Mac wrote, “Deinfluencing you from buying the Samsung Frame TV.”

And it’s easy to see why she wasn’t happy…

Mac’s wall was covered in something dirty after she removed the Samsung Frame TV from her wall.

In the video’s caption, she wrote,

“Explain yourselfff @SamsungUS.

She added, “YO I HAVE TO BE OUT IN 48 Hours plz help. Phoning all my friends on clean tok.”

Here’s the video.

@macdecorates Explain yourselfff @SamsungUS…… YO I HAVE TO BE OUT IN 48 Hours plz help…. Phoning all my friends on clean tok ♬ original sound – SHOTTAWORLD🌍🩸

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person thinks they know what happened.

Another viewer does, too…

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Well, I guess you could say that TV left its mark…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!