A Homeowner Wasn’t Happy About How Her Walls Looked After She Took Down Her Samsung Frame TV

by Matthew Gilligan

dirty wall in an apartment

TikTok/@macdecorates

That’s gonna leave a mark!

You hear people utter that saying from time to time to try to be funny, but in this case, it should have been taken literally!

A woman named Mac posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t happy after she removed her Samsung Frame TV from her wall.

dirty wall in an apartment

TikTok/@macdecorates

In the video’s text overlay, Mac wrote, “Deinfluencing you from buying the Samsung Frame TV.”

And it’s easy to see why she wasn’t happy…

black marks on a wall

TikTok/@macdecorates

Mac’s wall was covered in something dirty after she removed the Samsung Frame TV from her wall.

In the video’s caption, she wrote,

“Explain yourselfff @SamsungUS.

She added, “YO I HAVE TO BE OUT IN 48 Hours plz help. Phoning all my friends on clean tok.”

black marks on a wall

TikTok/@macdecorates

Here’s the video.

@macdecorates

Explain yourselfff @SamsungUS…… YO I HAVE TO BE OUT IN 48 Hours plz help…. Phoning all my friends on clean tok

♬ original sound – SHOTTAWORLD🌍🩸

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person thinks they know what happened.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 7.02.54 PM

Another viewer does, too…

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 7.03.04 PM

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 7.03.27 PM

Well, I guess you could say that TV left its mark…

