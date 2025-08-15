A Math Wiz’s Abilities Were Discovered By Other Students, So He Got Targeted By Cheaters Until He Laid A Perfect Trap

Most of us learn pretty early on in life that cheating is wrong. But the temptation is still there, sometimes. Forgot to study? Maybe somebody else’s answers can help…

But in this story, one student gets tired of a whole class of “honors” students stealing his math answers, so he lays a trap and waits for the other kids to fall in.

A trap that lead to a way better outcome than expected. This happened back in my junior high school days. I am not an honor student, if anything I’m just kinda above average but I’m confident in any math related subjects. In my class back then, are full of supposedly “honor” and “cream of the crop” students. But a lot of them are rotten.

They are smart students who cheat on every subject if given the chance just so they can maintain their 90+ grade and make their parents proud. And they genuinely think that they deserved to have honors because they “worked hard” to have a grade like that. A lot of them knew that I’m good at math.

At first I’m willing to teach them how to solve problems, but after a while they devolved into just outright copying my answers. They don’t have the patience to learn. Sometimes I lose time in exams because I keep telling them how to do this and that for every problem. Whenever I refuse to have my answers copied, suddenly it was my fault that they can’t ace the exam.

Then one time, we had a homework in physics about concave and convex mirrors.

I tried to answer it first with what I learned. But when I looked up the formula again, it turns out I got the formulas mixed-up and all my former answers are wrong. I changed my answers based on the correct formula for mirrors. When I got to school, the guy who always copies my answers is already on his way to ask me to copy that physics homework.

Not even a, “How can I do this or that?” Just straight up, “Hey, you finished on that homework yet? Let me copy please.” After I opened my bag, it turns out that the first homework I made (where all answers are wrong) was still there. So I had a bright idea. I gave him that homework, intentionally hoping that he will copy the wrong answers, which he did.

The time for physics subject came and we pass the homework to our prof for her to check it. When she gave it back to us with the results, I can hear everyone kinda panicking and asking random questions It turns out a lot of my classmates got zero on that homework. And it also turns out that the guy who copied my “homework” spread my answers to almost everyone in the class to copy it.

It’s not like he actually spread the answers btw, it’s more like a lot of my classmate also didn’t do the homework early and just resorted to cheating. Of course no one admitted that they copied answers. Meanwhile, I got a perfect score. But when that guy asked my about it, I just told him: “Oh, I got a zero too lol, I think I got the formulas wrong, my bad lol.”

