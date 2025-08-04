A Mom Unexpectedly Showed Up A The Club Where Her Son Was Hanging Out, And He Wasn’t Happy About It

Parents can be so embarrassing sometimes!

Especially when they show up at the club where you’re partying with your college friends.

Doh!

Yes, friends, it happened here and a mom named Jessica posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she crashed her son’s night out with his college pals at a nightclub.

The text overlay on the video reads, “That one time I showed up at the club to surprise my son in college.”

The clip shows Jessica dancing at a club while her son looks, well, pretty annoyed by her presence.

The video also showed Jessica’s son dancing while being filmed by her.

Yikes…I don’t think he’s cool with this intrusion.

Check out the video.

Jessica posted a follow-up video and talked about being an empty-nester with her kids out of the house.

Check out what she had to say.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person made a good point.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, that was uncomfortable…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁