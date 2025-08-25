A Mother Came In To A Liquor Store To Buy For Her Teenaged Daughter, And When She Was Denied, She Yelled At The Workers

When working in a liquor store, there are very specific laws that you have to follow or you could get fined, or worse.

When the employees in this story had an upset mother trying to buy for her kids, they had to tell her no, which made her irate.

Later, she returned to apologize, but not for her own freak out, but for her kids making her try to buy for them.

Lady yells at us then comes back hours later to apologize… On someone else’s behalf. I work in liquor. We have to do a lot of refusals so being yelled at and dealing with aggressive customers is something I encounter almost daily. This was a new one for me though.

Do parents really do this?

A mother comes in with her two young girls. Anyone who works in this industry knows that these situations are generally the worst to deal with. Parents can never get past ‘but I’m buying it!’ and do not comprehend secondary supply laws. Thus when we see a teenager and a parent stroll in we keep an eye on it. If we see the kid pick out the alcohol we can’t sell it to the parent. That’s what happened here. My lovely coworker explains to the mother why she cannot serve them. Karen does not understand and asks to speak to the manager. I stroll over and get the low down from my employee. They’ve done everything right but clearly Karen expects me to come over and correct their incompetence. Alas, no, I back up my employee and explain the legal reason why we won’t serve her tonight or the rest of the day.

She really expects this guy to break the law for her.

She looks ready for a fight. ‘This is ridiculous!!’ and starts saying a million what ifs. ‘So what if I left them in the car and came in myself, then you wouldn’t have known right??’ Yep, correct there are indeed ways you could have ‘gotten away with it’ if you were smart. Unfortunately for you this is not the case. She explains it’s for an 18th birthday party the girls are attending and it’s a present for the bday girl. Again, I do not care. She rants and raves some more before throwing her hands up and saying ‘I can’t believe this!’ and storming out. On her way out she looks at our wall where we have liquor licensing laws displayed. She says ‘hmm, 19,000’ (the amount we’d be fined if we were caught selling to minors) and walks out. Weird, but we laugh it off, saying we hope she’s learned something. I tell my employees if she comes back in today don’t serve her and call me over.

The daughters did nothing wrong!

Four hours later I get called back to the front. She’s standing there with a big smile on her face. She says she wanted to come back and apologize… For her daughter’s behavior. They’re just young girls so get frustrated easily, but she explained the law to them and it was a good teachable moment. At length she explains how she sat them down and said “they’re in a tough position, they’ll get fined if they serve us”. In case it wasn’t clear not once during the whole interaction had either of her daughters even spoken. They just stood there looking humiliated while their crazy mother went off.

She is delusional.

I kept saying “we appreciate it, that means a lot” to get her out of the store but she held us up for 5 minutes patting herself on the back, painting this picture of her hell raiser children and her, this beautiful example of understanding and good parenting. Everyone she was speaking to was a witness to what had happened. We all knew that’s not how it went down… Truly bizarre.

Do people like this really think that they are believable when they try to paint themselves in a positive light like this?

It is weird.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

I wouldn’t put it past her.

LOL. Great comment.

This wouldn’t have surprised me.

Sadly, people do this all the time.

Wow, she really wasn’t thinking.

She isn’t just a bad mom, but a bad person in general.

They should ban her from the store forever.

