Neighbor Leaves Angry Notes On His Door When They Don’t Decorate For Halloween Or Thanksgiving, But It Turns Out He Didn’t Like Their Christmas Decorations Either

What would you do if one of your neighbors never decorated their house for any holiday?

We’re talking no pumpkins for Halloween, no turkeys for Thanksgiving and definitely no Christmas lights for Christmas.

Would you be upset about it, or would it really not matter to you at all?

In today’s story, one neighbor is really upset about another neighbor’s lack of decorations, but when the neighbor decides to decorate, the situation escalates even more.

Let’s read the whole story.

Deck them halls and do it right! I had move in the previous summer (late July) into a non-HOA community and didn’t have any problems with any neighbors until the day after Halloween. Someone left a snarky note on my door about not having any holiday decorations up, and if I couldn’t even afford a lousy pumpkin on the porch, I probably was too poor to afford living there. Thanksgiving came and went, and I got another nasty little not saying I had “better” start showing some community spirit “or else”. Neither note was signed, and the cops just took my statement and said there was nothing they could do. (That was my cue for enacting some Malicious Compliance.)

OP decided to decorate for Christmas.

I went out and bought some lights and garlands and started putting them up when the neighbors started putting up theres. Every couple days I’d add a few more, until the front of the house was practically covered in glitz and glitter. On Christmas Eve, I added one last piece, switched on all the lights and left them running until morning. Christmas morning found me waking to the sound of an angry voice and someone pounding on my door.

The neighbor was NOT happy.

I cracked open the inner door and left the security door locked. Dude objected to my Christmas star having six points instead of five. He launched into a racist, hate-filled tirade against me an anyone displaying a six-pointed star. Right about then, a cop car pulls up to the curb and two uniforms quietly walk up while the idiot continued to rant, with many expletives, racist slurs, and some very violent threats. He musta seen I was smiling at something over his shoulder because he turned around and stopped in mid-rant.

The court was on OP’s side.

(There’s gotta be fallout, of course.) The neighbor was last seen sitting in the back of the patrol car as it pulled away. Yeah, I went downtown and signed the complaint. Later sat in on the hearing and had to admit under oath that a six-pointed star is a legitimate symbol for the season. Dude got a fine and community service. I got to put up the same decorations without hassle for two more years before moving out-of-state.

That neighbor sounds crazy. I’m glad the police were finally able to find out who was being so annoying about holiday decorations.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

