A Patient Said She Decided Not To See An Eye Doctor Because Of Her Experience With The Receptionist

by Matthew Gilligan

This sounds like a Seinfeld episode, but it’s all true, folks!

A woman named Rae posted a video on TikTok and explained why she stopped seeing her eye doctor because of an annoying and pushy receptionist.

Rae she said that the receptionist at her eye doctor’s office called to set up an appointment, but the TikTokker told the woman she wouldn’t be able to do it on the date suggested because she had a radiation treatment appointment for her thyroid cancer.

Part of her treatment requires that she isolates herself from other people and Rae told the worker she didn’t know how long the isolation would have to last.

The receptionist, however, wasn’t getting the message, and kept asking Rae if other days during that specific week would work for an eye appointment.

The worker finally got fed up and told Rae that if she didn’t have her eye appointment done that specific week, “it would be a problem.”

Rae told the woman that she was obviously not too concerned with an eye exam because she’s dealing with thyroid cancer, but the receptionist wouldn’t give it a rest.

The TikTokker finally had enough and she told the worker that she wasn’t going to make an appointment and, on top of that, she wouldn’t be coming to see that doctor again.

Rae told her, “I can’t schedule this now, and now you’ve lost a patient.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker dropped some knowledge.

That receptionist needs to find a new line of work!

