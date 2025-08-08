A Shopper Didn’t Want To Pay $15 For Jeans At A Goodwill Store, So She Took The Tag Off

Whatever works, I guess…

And, as long as you don’t get caught!

For some people, those are words to live by when it comes to shopping, and in this viral video from TikTok, a woman named Carrie admitted to viewers how she got a big discount on a pair of jeans at a Goodwill store.

Carrie showed viewers the jeans she bought and said, “Somehow, these jeans that were $14.99 lost their tag.”

She continued, “Somebody told the cashier they came from the $1.99 rack.”

In the video’s caption, Carrie wrote, “What a crazy thing to happen!”

We see what she did there!

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

One person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Well, it’s illegal, but that’s one way to do it…

