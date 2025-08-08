August 8, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Shopper Didn’t Want To Pay $15 For Jeans At A Goodwill Store, So She Took The Tag Off

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@uh_carrie

Whatever works, I guess…

And, as long as you don’t get caught!

For some people, those are words to live by when it comes to shopping, and in this viral video from TikTok, a woman named Carrie admitted to viewers how she got a big discount on a pair of jeans at a Goodwill store.

TikTok/@uh_carrie

Carrie showed viewers the jeans she bought and said, “Somehow, these jeans that were $14.99 lost their tag.”

TikTok/@uh_carrie

She continued, “Somebody told the cashier they came from the $1.99 rack.”

In the video’s caption, Carrie wrote, “What a crazy thing to happen!”

We see what she did there!

TikTok/@uh_carrie

Check out the video.

@uh_carrie

what a crazy thing to happen!

♬ original sound – carrie

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

One person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Well, it’s illegal, but that’s one way to do it…

