A Sick Employee Wanted To Work From Home Instead Of Taking A PTO Day, But Their Boss Told Them To Come In Anyway

If you work up and felt sick, what would you do? Would you call in sick and go back to bed, or would you request to work from home so that you could rest, prevent the spread of germs and still get your work done?

In today’s story, a sick employee requested to work from home, but the boss didn’t like that idea. He told the employee to go to work instead.

Let’s see how that worked out.

Boss said no working from home, so I came in sick as requested. Last week I woke up feeling awful fever, cough, the whole thing. I messaged my boss to ask if I could work from home so I wouldn’t get anyone sick. He replied, “No exceptions. If you’re well enough to work, you’re well enough to be here.”

The boss realized their error in judgement.

So I dragged myself in, coughing and sniffling the whole time. The look on his face when I walked through the door was priceless. By the end of the day, he told me to go home and said I could work remotely after all. Funny how that works.

Staying home when you’re sick is the smart thing to do to prevent anyone else from getting sick. Even if you feel well enough to work, it’s better to stay home. This boss learned that lesson the hard way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There’s no prize for going to work sick.

This person wonders why the employee didn’t just take a sick day.

Here’s the European perspective.

We Americans can tend to be workaholics.

This person thinks the employee is the one who was stupid.

Nobody should go to work sick.

