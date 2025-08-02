A Single Father’s Ex In-Laws Bought Their Grandson A PS5 Without Telling Him First, So He Felt Undermined And Questioned If The Gift Was More Trouble Than It Was Worth

Co-parenting requires communication, especially when it comes to big decisions involving the kids.

So when his ex in-laws gifted his son a brand new PS5 without warning, it sparked more stress than celebration for one father.

Read on for the full story.

AITA because I’m upset my son got a PS5? My ex in-laws are in town this week and they did their Xmas with my children yesterday. This is the first Xmas me and my now ex-wife have been divorced, and they way over-compensated with gifts. I only say this because they barely did anything for our kids the past 10 years we were married. I was not consulted beforehand and only told, “they’re really big presents.”

Historically, this dad has been pretty against big gifts.

We have four kids together and typically don’t go overboard for Xmas, so when my oldest son opened a PS5, I was really taken aback. We are a Switch household mainly because it caters to a younger audience, has lots of good co-op titles, and it’s easily portable for the car.

Sharing is a big deal for him, and the Switch makes this easy.

We already have a ton of games, controllers, and accessories for it as well.

Also, we only each have one TV to play on and typically encourage co-op play since there’s four kids and they almost all want to play.

But he doesn’t feel the same way about the PS5.

I personally view this PS5 as a burden and a really selfish present because it only comes with one controller and no games. My son basically cried frantic tears when he opened it, but now I’m put in a hard spot because keeping it means a lot to him, but he has no means to buy anything for it. AITA for being upset at my ex in-laws for the present they gave?

Are her ex-in-laws really the selfish ones here?

Let’s find out what Reddit thought.

Parenting is uncomfortable sometimes — and this is likely only the beginning.

Maybe they could all strike a compromise.

Perhaps it’s time for an update to his parenting strategies.

This user does sympathize with the father to an extent.

He simply wants to create a fair, functional home for all of his kids, but unfortunately fairness isn’t always possible in life.

The gift may not have been practical, but it came from a place of love.

