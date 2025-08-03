A Stranger Yelled At A Woman In A Wheelchair Because He Thought She Didn’t Need To Use One. – ‘If I walk too long, I’ll faint.’

Who the hell does something like this?!?!

A wheelchair user named Kirsten took to TikTok to show viewers what happened when a man confronted her in a car and accused her of not actually needing to use her device.

In the video, Kirsten sat in a car.

A man approached the window and said to her, “I noticed you got a wheelchair. Why do you need a wheelchair? You can obviously walk.”

Kirsten started to tell the man about why she uses a wheelchair, but he cut her off.

The TikTokker again tried to tell the man about the condition she suffers from, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

The man wasn’t having it and he accused Kirsten of smoking pot and “forgetting how to walk.”

The TikTokker told the man, “If I walk too long, I’ll faint,” but the man accused her of lying.

What a creep!

Check out the video.

@lil_tachy Pulled out my camera because this guy was watching me load my wheelchair back into my car after being in the store with it. I’ve had POTS for 7 years now and most of the time, I don’t need a wheelchair, but ther are times where I can’t get around without one. I went through a 4 month long flare where I couldn’t leave the house at all unless I was in a wheelchair, and I’m just now starting to come out of that flare. Long story short, I don’t use the wheelchair unless I need to. I wasn’t in a handicap spot, I wasn’t in this guys way or impeding his ability to shop. Literally just minding my own business. #xyzbca #chronicillness #chronicallyill #pots #posturalorthostatictachycardiasyndrome #dysautonomia #dysautonomiaawareness #wheelchair #ambulatorywheelchairuser #disability #karan ♬ original sound – Kirsten🏳️‍🌈

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer asked a question.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

What a jerk!

Mind your own business!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.