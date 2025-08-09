A Texas Roadhouse Customer Explained Why She Didn’t Leave A Tip For Her Server. – ‘I couldn’t feel happier about it.’

I guess not everyone feels the need to tip…

A woman named Tammy posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why she didn’t tip after a recent visit to a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Tammy said, “Didn’t leave a tip at Texas Roadhouse today, and I couldn’t feel happier about it. We did not go there for the steak. We go there for the yeast rolls.”

The TikTokker said that she and her partner ordered drinks…but their server never brought them any rolls.

The couple ordered their meals, but things didn’t get any better.

Tammy said, “I look down, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t get no ranch for my chicken tenders, my baked potato ain’t got butter on it, and I ain’t got no sour cream on my chili.'”

She added about the server, “I’m blaming her for the yeast rolls.”

Tammy said they told their server they were missing things, including rolls.

She explained, “As she goes away, I holler, ‘Can you check on some yeast rolls?’ Maybe she heard me, and she’s gonna check on them.”

The server told her, “They still don’t have any, but I will check on them.”

When the server came back, she told Tammy, “The lady that does the yeast rolls, she had an emergency and had to leave. As soon as they come in, I’ll keep an eye out and get y’all a basket.”

But the TikTokker noticed that other tables had rolls.

Tammy asked the server again about the rolls, and again she was shot down.

She said, “I had a whole … Texas Roadhouse experience without a yeast roll. That was the only reason I went there.”

Tammy was so upset, she said this was the first time she didn’t tip at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Let’s take a look at the video.

She was pretty upset about the roll situation at Texas Roadhouse!

